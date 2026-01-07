Gary O'Neil Takes Helm at Racing Strasbourg: A New Era Begins

In a bold managerial shift, Racing Strasbourg have named former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil as their new manager. This announcement comes on the heels of Liam Rosenior's departure to Chelsea, leaving Strasbourg under the new leadership of O'Neil, a 42-year-old Englishman eager to lead.

O'Neil, vocal about his enthusiasm for joining the French club, expressed his readiness to embrace Strasbourg's rich history and spirited supporters. He aims to foster a team that plays beautiful football and achieves clear, ambitious goals, reflecting the club's storied legacy and loyal fan expectations.

The managerial reshuffle follows Chelsea's recruitment of Rosenior after parting ways with Enzo Maresca due to poor form. As O'Neil steps into his new role, he inherits a team seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, driven to climb higher under his leadership.

