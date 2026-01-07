Left Menu

Gary O'Neil Takes Helm at Racing Strasbourg: A New Era Begins

Gary O'Neil has been appointed as the new manager of Racing Strasbourg after Liam Rosenior's departure to Chelsea. O'Neil, previously sacked by Wolverhampton Wanderers, is eager to lead Strasbourg in the French Cup. The club's passionate history and loyal fanbase align with O'Neil's ambitious plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:43 IST
In a bold managerial shift, Racing Strasbourg have named former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil as their new manager. This announcement comes on the heels of Liam Rosenior's departure to Chelsea, leaving Strasbourg under the new leadership of O'Neil, a 42-year-old Englishman eager to lead.

O'Neil, vocal about his enthusiasm for joining the French club, expressed his readiness to embrace Strasbourg's rich history and spirited supporters. He aims to foster a team that plays beautiful football and achieves clear, ambitious goals, reflecting the club's storied legacy and loyal fan expectations.

The managerial reshuffle follows Chelsea's recruitment of Rosenior after parting ways with Enzo Maresca due to poor form. As O'Neil steps into his new role, he inherits a team seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, driven to climb higher under his leadership.

