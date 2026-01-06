Wall Street's Subdued Opening Amid Labor Report Anticipation

On Tuesday, Wall Street's major indexes opened with little movement, as investors paused for breath following notable intraday gains in the previous session. This comes as markets anticipate a week dense with upcoming labor reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10.2 points, translating to a 0.02% increase and reaching 48,987.36.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 went up by 6.0 points, a rise of 0.09%, hitting 6,908.03. In tandem, the Nasdaq Composite saw a lift of 51.1 points, equating to 0.22%, opening at 23,446.959.