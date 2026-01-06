Left Menu

Wall Street's Subdued Opening Amid Labor Report Anticipation

Wall Street's major indexes opened modestly on Tuesday following significant gains earlier. Investors appeared cautious as they prepared for an upcoming week full of labor reports. The Dow Jones increased slightly by 0.02%, the S&P 500 by 0.09%, and the Nasdaq Composite by 0.22% at the opening.

Updated: 06-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:04 IST
On Tuesday, Wall Street's major indexes opened with little movement, as investors paused for breath following notable intraday gains in the previous session. This comes as markets anticipate a week dense with upcoming labor reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10.2 points, translating to a 0.02% increase and reaching 48,987.36.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 went up by 6.0 points, a rise of 0.09%, hitting 6,908.03. In tandem, the Nasdaq Composite saw a lift of 51.1 points, equating to 0.22%, opening at 23,446.959.

