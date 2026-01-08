Ancient Moroccan Fossils: Clues to Human Ancestry
Fossils dating back 773,000 years unearthed in a Moroccan cave are shedding light on the origins of Homo sapiens. These remarkable finds, including lower jawbones, teeth, and a thigh bone, potentially belong to archaic human relatives.
Researchers conducting excavations at the Grotte à Hominidés in Casablanca have revealed these findings, which underscore the cave's potential significance in understanding human ancestry in Africa.
Notably, the remains, particularly the thigh bone with bite marks, suggest the presence of predators in the area, possibly hyenas that might have hunted or scavenged the ancient humans.
