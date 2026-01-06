Left Menu

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized After Fall

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital following an incident where he fell and hit his head. His wife announced the news on social media, mentioning that the 70-year-old leader sustained the fall while sleeping. He is undergoing medical exams as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:33 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized After Fall
Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Tuesday after he fell and hit his head. The news was revealed by his wife, who posted about the incident on social media, indicating that he would undergo several medical tests.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro, known for his tenure as a right-wing leader, suffered the fall during his sleep, which necessitated immediate medical attention. His condition post-fall has prompted concern among his supporters and political allies.

This incident adds to Bolsonaro's mounting personal challenges as he navigates his life post-presidency, with health issues now drawing additional attention to his current circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Orders Mandatory Recording of Police Searches in UP

Court Orders Mandatory Recording of Police Searches in UP

 India
2
Massive Mobile Heist: Police Bust Interstate Gang, Recover Over 800 Phones

Massive Mobile Heist: Police Bust Interstate Gang, Recover Over 800 Phones

 India
3
Yajur Fibres Launches Rs 120.41 Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yajur Fibres Launches Rs 120.41 Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

 India
4
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and Jammu

Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and J...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026