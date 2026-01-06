Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized After Fall

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Tuesday after he fell and hit his head. The news was revealed by his wife, who posted about the incident on social media, indicating that he would undergo several medical tests.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro, known for his tenure as a right-wing leader, suffered the fall during his sleep, which necessitated immediate medical attention. His condition post-fall has prompted concern among his supporters and political allies.

This incident adds to Bolsonaro's mounting personal challenges as he navigates his life post-presidency, with health issues now drawing additional attention to his current circumstances.

