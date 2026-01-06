Nestle Faces Largest Product Recall in History Over Toxin Concerns

Nestle has initiated a sweeping recall of several of its infant nutrition products, including the popular SMA, BEBA, and NAN formulas, primarily distributed in Europe. The recall follows the detection of possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can induce nausea and vomiting, exerting additional pressure on newly appointed Chief Executive Philipp Navratil.

The company, a global leader in infant nutrition controlling nearly 25% of the market, uncovered the issue after identifying a quality lapse tied to a key supplier. Nestle swiftly commenced comprehensive testing of arachidonic acid oil and related oil mixes, later deciding to recall affected batches while also securing alternative suppliers and bolstering production efforts to ensure continued supply.

The recall has been flagged as the largest in Nestle's history, impacting over 800 products across more than 10 factories. Despite the scale, no related illnesses have been reported. The company is actively communicating batch numbers for non-consumable products and working to minimize distribution disruptions. A potential risk was identified at a Netherland-based factory, yet contamination appears more widespread.

(With inputs from agencies.)