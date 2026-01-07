Investment Scam in Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Rs 2.39 Crore Fraud
A man from Palghar, Maharashtra, allegedly duped 14 investors out of Rs 2.39 crore by promising high returns through his company. Despite collecting the funds since 2022, no returns were provided. The Boisar police have arrested him following a filed complaint, and an investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:35 IST
A 36-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly defrauding 14 investors of Rs 2.39 crore, promising them high returns through his company.
Accused Roshan Chandanlal Jain allegedly lured investors to invest in the stock market via his Boisar-based firm. Despite collecting Rs 2.39 crore since 2022, no returns were made.
Authorities registered an FIR and arrested Jain after a complaint was lodged by one of the investors. The Economic Offences Wing is currently investigating.
