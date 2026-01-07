Chubu Electric Scandal Threatens Future of Hamaoka Nuclear Plant

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) announced on Wednesday that it might restart its assessment of the Chubu Electric Power's Hamaoka plant anew or stop its operations entirely. This follows revelations that Chubu Electric falsified data during a crucial regulatory review.

The Hamaoka plant, which houses units No. 3 and No. 4, has been on hold for screenings in adherence to tighter regulations implemented after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Analysts projected a possible restart by 2030, but this prediction is now in doubt following a whistleblower's alert to the NRA. Chubu Electric confessed to employing an unforeseen method to select seismic waves for the review, leading to a sharp fall in its shares earlier this week.

NRA Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka indicated the authority could take decisive action, potentially blocking Chubu Electric's plans to restart its sole nuclear facility. The body will consider its options next week. Chubu Electric has acknowledged the breach, expressing deep regret and vowing to follow the NRA's directives amidst fears the incident could damage trust among stakeholders.