High-Stakes Talks in Paris: Ukraine and U.S. Discuss Nuclear Plant and Territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expects discussions on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and territorial issues with U.S. negotiators in Paris. Additionally, potential formats for leader-level meetings, including European allies and the United States, are to be considered in these high-level diplomatic talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that talks in Paris with U.S. negotiators would address the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a key topic.

The discussions aim to tackle major territorial issues involving the region, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Zelenskiy also mentioned exploring possible leader-level meetings formats, including European allies and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

