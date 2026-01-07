High-Stakes Talks in Paris: Ukraine and U.S. Discuss Nuclear Plant and Territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expects discussions on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and territorial issues with U.S. negotiators in Paris. Additionally, potential formats for leader-level meetings, including European allies and the United States, are to be considered in these high-level diplomatic talks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that talks in Paris with U.S. negotiators would address the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a key topic.
The discussions aim to tackle major territorial issues involving the region, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Zelenskiy also mentioned exploring possible leader-level meetings formats, including European allies and the United States.
