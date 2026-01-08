Left Menu

Himachal CM launches website for State Allied and Health Care Council

This will help ensure improved quality and uniform standards in allied and health care courses, he said.Chairman of the Council, Vinod Chauhan, briefed Sukhu about the features of the website and various activities being undertaken by the Council.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:10 IST
Himachal CM launches website for State Allied and Health Care Council
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday launched the official website of the State Allied and Health Care Council, Himachal Pradesh.

Lauding the initiative, the chief minister said that this was an important step towards promoting digital governance, transparency and efficiency in the allied and health care sector of the state. The website, www.sahchp.in, would serve as a reliable and user-friendly platform for health professionals, educational institutions, students and the general public, ensuring easy access to various services.

''Himachal Pradesh has been among the leading states in the country in implementing the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act. With its implementation, the concept of ''One Nation, One Curriculum, One Registration'' would be strengthened. ''This will help ensure improved quality and uniform standards in allied and health care courses,'' he said.

Chairman of the Council, Vinod Chauhan, briefed Sukhu about the features of the website and various activities being undertaken by the Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Three district courts in Chhattisgarh get bomb threats; cops declare them hoaxes after checking

Three district courts in Chhattisgarh get bomb threats; cops declare them ho...

 India
2
Teen soccer player who died in Swiss bar fire laid to rest

Teen soccer player who died in Swiss bar fire laid to rest

 Global
3
Cong, BRS enacting political drama over river water issues: Union Minister Sanjay Kumar

Cong, BRS enacting political drama over river water issues: Union Minister S...

 India
4
Global air cargo demand rises 5.5% YoY in November 2025 amid year-end holiday push

Global air cargo demand rises 5.5% YoY in November 2025 amid year-end holida...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026