Japan Protests China's East China Sea Gas Exploration

The Japanese government has lodged a formal protest against China due to indications of new maritime gas exploration activities by China in the East China Sea, as reported by Kyodo news agency.

Tokyo | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:58 IST
  • Japan

The Japanese government has expressed strong disapproval over new signs of Chinese maritime gas exploration in the East China Sea. This development led Japan to officially protest against China, demanding explanations and seeking to address the potential breach of shared maritime boundaries.

The renewed exploration efforts by China in the contested maritime region have fueled tensions, as both nations previously agreed on cooperative development initiatives in this resource-rich area. Japan perceives these actions as a deviation from prior agreements.

Kyodo news agency highlighted that Japan remains committed to resolving these issues through diplomatic channels, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional stability and honoring mutual understandings concerning resource exploration.

