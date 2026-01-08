Zelenskiy condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia's latest strikes on electricity, heating and water infrastructure in Ukraine, which left hundreds of thousands in southeastern Ukraine without power and heat.
"There is absolutely no military rationale in such strikes on the energy sector and infrastructure that leave people without electricity and heating in wintertime," he wrote in a post on X.
Zelenskiy added that the ongoing diplomatic process to end the war should not affect the supply of air defence systems and equipment to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
ALSO READ
Russia says any troops sent to Ukraine by 'coalition of the willing' would be targets
UK provides 'enabling support' to Trump’s seizure of Russian oil tanker
Russia says it struck energy facilities and ports used by Ukrainian military, agencies report
UPDATE 1-Ukraine working to restore power in southeast after Russian strikes
The last Russia-US nuclear treaty is about to expire. What happens next?