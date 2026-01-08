Left Menu

Zelenskiy condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:49 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌condemned Russia's latest strikes on electricity, heating and ⁠water infrastructure in Ukraine, which left hundreds of thousands in southeastern ​Ukraine without power and ‍heat.

"There is absolutely no military rationale in such strikes on the ⁠energy ‌sector ⁠and infrastructure that leave people without electricity ‍and heating in wintertime," ​he wrote in a post on ⁠X.

Zelenskiy added that the ongoing diplomatic ⁠process to end the war should not affect the ⁠supply of air defence systems ⁠and equipment ‌to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

