Zelenskiy condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌condemned Russia's latest strikes on electricity, heating and ⁠water infrastructure in Ukraine, which left hundreds of thousands in southeastern ​Ukraine without power and ‍heat.

"There is absolutely no military rationale in such strikes on the ⁠energy ‌sector ⁠and infrastructure that leave people without electricity ‍and heating in wintertime," ​he wrote in a post on ⁠X.

Zelenskiy added that the ongoing diplomatic ⁠process to end the war should not affect the ⁠supply of air defence systems ⁠and equipment ‌to Ukraine.

