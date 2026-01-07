Venezuelan Oil Sales to Continue Indefinitely as US Eases Sanctions
The United States is set to purchase over 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela as it plans to continue oil sales indefinitely, with sanctions being reduced, according to a report by CNBC. However, Reuters was unable to independently verify this information.
This ongoing acquisition signals a reduction in sanctions, marking a potential shift in diplomatic and trade relations between the two nations.
Despite the implications, Reuters has stated that it could not independently verify the details of this report, leaving room for further developments.