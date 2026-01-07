Left Menu

Venezuelan Oil Sales to Continue Indefinitely as US Eases Sanctions

The United States is set to purchase over 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela as it plans to continue oil sales indefinitely, with sanctions being reduced, according to a report by CNBC. However, Reuters was unable to independently verify this information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:06 IST
Venezuelan Oil Sales to Continue Indefinitely as US Eases Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move reported by CNBC, the United States will indefinitely continue purchasing oil from Venezuela, with plans to buy more than 50 million barrels.

This ongoing acquisition signals a reduction in sanctions, marking a potential shift in diplomatic and trade relations between the two nations.

Despite the implications, Reuters has stated that it could not independently verify the details of this report, leaving room for further developments.

TRENDING

1
Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

 Global
2
J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agriculture

Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agricultu...

 India
4
TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026