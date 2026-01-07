Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Tensions

The U.S. captured a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, shadowed by a Russian submarine, to block Venezuelan oil exports. This unprecedented action heightens tensions between the U.S. and Russia over energy sanctions and Venezuelan oil distribution, with significant geopolitical and economic implications.

The United States has seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, which had been shadowed by a Russian submarine, in a strategic move to block Venezuelan oil exports, according to U.S. officials. This unprecedented seizure marks a significant escalation in Washington's efforts to enforce sanctions.

The tanker, initially named Bella-1, managed to evade a U.S. maritime blockade and rebuff boarding efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard in the Caribbean. On Wednesday, the U.S. military, backed by special forces, succeeded in capturing the vessel near Iceland after a two-week pursuit.

This development comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia, with reports of Russian military vessels near the area of operation. While the seizure risks exacerbating geopolitical disputes, the U.S. insists its efforts are crucial to curbing illicit Venezuelan oil exports, which affect global energy markets.

