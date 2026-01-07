Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Tankers

The United States has seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela, enforcing sanctions in the North Atlantic and Caribbean. The Trump administration has been selectively adjusting these sanctions to facilitate Venezuelan oil sales globally, as outlined by the Energy Department's new policies.

  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government has successfully seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela in operations conducted in the North Atlantic and the Caribbean, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

In a strategic move, the Trump administration is selectively lifting sanctions to allow Venezuelan oil to reach international markets. These changes were detailed in a policy outline released by the Energy Department.

Such actions highlight the U.S.'s ongoing economic strategies and geopolitical maneuvers concerning oil trade and sanctions enforcement.

