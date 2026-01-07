Left Menu

Stone-Pelting Incident Mars Delhi Demolition Drive; Five Arrested

A stone-pelting incident erupted during an MCD-led anti-encroachment demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Delhi, leading to a significant commotion. Delhi Police registered a case under multiple laws, arresting five individuals connected to the riot. The operation faced political reactions and allegations of religious targeting, despite official adherence to court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:06 IST
Violence erupts during a demolition drive of alleged encroachments near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tumultuous turn of events, a demolition drive led by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate resulted in a chaotic stone-pelting incident. Delhi Police have registered a case under numerous provisions, including sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other legal frameworks, following the disturbances.

The incident unfolded early on January 7 when MCD officials, backed by police and wielding JCB machines, commenced the operation to remove illegal encroachments, adhering to a Delhi High Court directive. Despite several meetings with local stakeholders to maintain peace, around 25-30 individuals allegedly hurled stones at the officials.

Five individuals were immediately apprehended in connection with the violence. The police, employing minimal force, managed to control the agitated crowd, but not before five officers sustained minor injuries. The operation has sparked a political outcry, with various parties debating the legality and timing of the demolition, as well as the purported targeting of specific groups.

