Trump and Petro: New Directions in US-Colombia Relations

Donald Trump announced a February meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, urging quick action on cocaine flow to the US. Following the raid on Venezuela's Maduro, Trump had threatened similar actions but softened his stance after a friendly call with Petro, inviting him to the White House.

Donald Trump
  • Country:
  United States

In a significant diplomatic move, President Donald Trump declared plans to meet Colombian President Gustavo Petro in early February. This meeting could mark a new chapter in US-Colombian relations.

The announcement comes amidst Trump's demands for Colombia to curb cocaine trafficking into the United States, a critical issue for both nations.

Initially, Trump hinted at aggressive actions following a US raid in Venezuela, but a cordial phone conversation with Petro has shifted the atmosphere, extending an invitation to the White House.

