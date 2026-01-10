Trump and Petro: New Directions in US-Colombia Relations

In a significant diplomatic move, President Donald Trump declared plans to meet Colombian President Gustavo Petro in early February. This meeting could mark a new chapter in US-Colombian relations.

The announcement comes amidst Trump's demands for Colombia to curb cocaine trafficking into the United States, a critical issue for both nations.

Initially, Trump hinted at aggressive actions following a US raid in Venezuela, but a cordial phone conversation with Petro has shifted the atmosphere, extending an invitation to the White House.