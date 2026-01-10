Left Menu

Exxon CEO Talks Challenges in Venezuelan Oil Development

Exxon CEO Darren Woods highlighted the challenges of developing oil resources in Venezuela during a White House meeting. The discussion focused on navigating the complexities of the region's oil industry and potential strategies for future development, reflecting ongoing interest in the nation's vast energy potential.

Exxon CEO Talks Challenges in Venezuelan Oil Development
  United States

Exxon CEO Darren Woods spoke on the difficulties of developing Venezuela's oil resources during a White House meeting.

His remarks came on Friday, emphasizing the intricate challenges present in the region's oil sector.

The conversation underscored the significance of Venezuela's oil potential amidst global energy discussions.

