Stocks Surge as Job Figures Boost Economic Confidence

U.S. stock indexes climbed with the S&P 500 and STOXX 600 reaching new highs after data showed fewer jobs were added than expected, reinforcing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates. Meanwhile, chip stocks gained momentum following President Trump's positive meeting with Intel's CEO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 02:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock markets saw a notable rise on Friday as job data suggested the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates steady. The S&P 500 hit an intraday peak, fueling optimism across the financial sector, while the STOXX 600 closed at an all-time high.

Chip manufacturers played a crucial role in pushing the S&P 500 upwards, buoyed by a favorable encounter between President Donald Trump and Intel CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. This sector's performance added significant heft to the day's gains.

Despite nonfarm payrolls in December falling short of expectations, with just 50,000 jobs added, indices like the Dow and Nasdaq marked strong weekly performances as investor confidence was bolstered by the expectation of stable interest rates and an absence of immediate rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

