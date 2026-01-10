Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

Exxon Mobil is exploring the possibility of resuming its operations in Venezuela, company CEO Darren Woods revealed during a recent White House meeting. With President Trump and other oil executives in attendance, Woods underscored the importance of sending a technical team to assess the current condition of Venezuela's oil sector.

Woods emphasized that understanding the present state of the industry is crucial for any potential re-engagement. The meeting highlighted the strategic interests of U.S. oil majors in the region, amid shifting geopolitical and economic landscapes.

The discussions come at a time when the Venezuelan oil market presents both challenges and opportunities for international players considering a return. Exxon Mobil's evaluation could be a significant step towards revitalizing its operations there.