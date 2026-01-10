Left Menu

Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods discussed the potential for the oil company to resume operations in Venezuela. Speaking at a White House meeting with President Trump and other oil executives, Woods emphasized the need for a technical team to evaluate the current state of the Venezuelan oil industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 02:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Exxon Mobil is exploring the possibility of resuming its operations in Venezuela, company CEO Darren Woods revealed during a recent White House meeting. With President Trump and other oil executives in attendance, Woods underscored the importance of sending a technical team to assess the current condition of Venezuela's oil sector.

Woods emphasized that understanding the present state of the industry is crucial for any potential re-engagement. The meeting highlighted the strategic interests of U.S. oil majors in the region, amid shifting geopolitical and economic landscapes.

The discussions come at a time when the Venezuelan oil market presents both challenges and opportunities for international players considering a return. Exxon Mobil's evaluation could be a significant step towards revitalizing its operations there.

