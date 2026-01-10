Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela
Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods discussed the potential for the oil company to resume operations in Venezuela. Speaking at a White House meeting with President Trump and other oil executives, Woods emphasized the need for a technical team to evaluate the current state of the Venezuelan oil industry.
Woods emphasized that understanding the present state of the industry is crucial for any potential re-engagement. The meeting highlighted the strategic interests of U.S. oil majors in the region, amid shifting geopolitical and economic landscapes.
The discussions come at a time when the Venezuelan oil market presents both challenges and opportunities for international players considering a return. Exxon Mobil's evaluation could be a significant step towards revitalizing its operations there.