Global Food Prices Hit Lowest Average Since January

World food prices have seen a decline for four months straight, hitting their lowest average since January, according to the UN's FAO. The FAO Food Price Index was at 124.3 points in December, marking a 2.3% drop from the previous year. Annually, prices rose due to vegetable oil and dairy costs.

  France

In a significant economic development, global food prices have decreased for the fourth month in a row, hitting their lowest average levels since January, according to a recent report by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization.

The FAO Food Price Index, which monitors a selection of globally traded food commodities, registered an average of 124.3 points in December. This is a decline from the 125.1 points recorded in November and represents a 2.3% fall compared to the same period last year.

Despite the monthly decrease, the overall index for 2025 averaged 127.2 points, which is up by 4.3% from 2024, mainly driven by increased costs in vegetable oil and dairy, while cereal and sugar prices experienced a downturn.

