Supreme Court to Rule on FCC's Authority Over Wireless Carriers

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether the FCC exceeded its authority by fining major wireless carriers for sharing customer data without consent. The legal battle questions the agency's power under the Constitution, testing if its in-house enforcement violates the right to a jury trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 03:23 IST
The Supreme Court of the United States is set to hear a case that could redefine the boundaries of federal regulatory authority. At issue is whether the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) overstepped its constitutional powers by imposing fines on major U.S. wireless carriers like Verizon and AT&T for sharing customer location data without user consent.

The case, arising from nearly $200 million in penalties imposed in 2024, challenges the FCC's ability to levy significant fines without trial. The dispute highlights a broader legal question: Can federal agencies enforce penalties internally without violating a defendant's right to a jury trial?

Divergent rulings from federal appellate courts have escalated the matter. The 5th Circuit ruled in favor of AT&T, citing the right to a jury trial, while the 2nd Circuit upheld the FCC's decision against Verizon. The Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, will now address these conflicting views and could potentially alter future regulatory enforcement.

