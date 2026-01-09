Reserve Bank Fixes WMA Limit for Delhi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the establishment of the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for the Delhi government, setting it at Rs 890 crore. This move is intended to assist the government in addressing any temporary disparities between receipts and payments.

Earlier in the week, a significant development took place as the central bank formalized an agreement with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). This agreement enables the bank to handle Delhi's general banking activities starting January 9, 2026.

In its statement, the RBI detailed that with this revision, the consolidated WMA limit for all State Governments and Union Territories is elevated to Rs 61,008 crore compared to the previous Rs 60,118 crore. These advances are crucial for managing short-term financial mismatches for various governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)