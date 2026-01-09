Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Reverence and Rhythm Unite in Grand Padyatra

In a prelude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the Swabhiman Parv, Somnath witnessed a culturally rich atmosphere infused with spirituality. A padyatra led by sadhus and saints, originating from the Girnar pilgrimage, marked the event, beginning at Shankh Chowk. Esteemed dignitaries such as State Minister Pradyuman Vaja and MP Rajeshbhai Chudasama participated in the spiritually charged procession.

Prominent figures from the Girnar pilgrimage, including Indrabharti Bapu, Mahendranandgiri Bapu, and Hariharanand Bapu, joined the march. The resonating 'damru' enhanced the sanctified energies, while 75 drummers from the Siddhivinayak Dhol Group added rhythmic vitality to the occasion, enhancing the devout ambiance.

In addition to the strong representation from political voices such as MLA Bhagvan Barad and senior leader Dhaval Dave, the padyatra saw contributions from renowned figures like former MPs Dinu Solanki and Mohan Kundariya. A large audience gathered, overwhelmed by the blessed sights and sounds at the Somnath temple, where the dedicated cleanup efforts by over 1,000 sanitation workers were notably praiseworthy in maintaining the area's sacred appearance.

