Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Election Timelines

Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan claims flawed interpretation of court orders regarding Panchayati Raj elections in Himachal Pradesh. Emphasizing Article 243E, Rattan states elections were underway with delays due to legal challenges. The government seeks time for due process amid restructuring efforts, while court mandates sped-up proceedings by April 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan on Friday criticized the recent court orders on Panchayati Raj elections, arguing that their interpretation was flawed. He emphasized that both Article 243E of the Constitution and the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act outline a specific timeline for completing elections.

Rattan clarified that the election process was already in motion, mentioning the restructuring of 42 gram panchayats and formation of new bodies. Delays, he detailed, were largely due to pending appeals and petitions. He added that the state aimed to ensure due process is followed without unnecessary delays.

While restructuring efforts continue, Rattan pointed out challenges in regions like Una and Baddi, but affirmed the government's commitment to timely elections. He noted that court orders necessitated faster proceedings, but the state seeks to uphold legal protocols, even contemplating further legal action to challenge the interpretation.

