PM Modi Champions Saurashtra and Kutch as Epicenters of India's Economic Renaissance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajkot on Sunday to inaugurate the 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: Saurashtra-Kutch'. The event followed Modi's participation in the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'. Upon his arrival at the Bedi APMC Helipad, he was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi.

Accompanying them were Cabinet Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Members of Parliament Parshottam Rupala, Rambhai Mokariya, and other officials. Addressing the conference, PM Modi touted India's rapid march toward becoming the world's third-largest economy, emphasizing Saurashtra and Kutch as vital players in this growth trajectory.

Modi detailed India's leadership in various industries, including mobile manufacturing, aviation, and renewable energy. He praised the resilience of Saurashtra and Kutch, regions once plagued by natural calamities, highlighting their transformation into major economic hubs within India's broader ambition for self-reliance and sustainable development.