Narcotic Bust: Major Seizure and Arrest in City

Four individuals were arrested for selling banned narcotics in the city. Police confiscated substantial amounts of ganja and MDMA, worth Rs 48.24 lakh. The operation followed tips about illegal sales in several districts. The accused admitted to buying drugs from out-of-state suppliers for profit. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant narcotics bust, city police arrested four individuals accused of selling banned substances. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 37.400 kg of ganja, 33 grams of hydro ganja, and 23.19 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 48.24 lakh in the illegal market, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The arrests followed intelligence inputs suggesting the sale of such substances in the Mahadevapura, K G Halli, and Malleswaram areas. According to police, the suspects confessed to obtaining the drugs from unidentified out-of-state suppliers and aimed to distribute them to several consumers, including college students, for financial gain.

The police are actively working to identify and arrest the suppliers from other states who played a pivotal role in facilitating the narcotics trade. Investigations into this operation are ongoing, aiming to dismantle the wider network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

