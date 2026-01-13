Left Menu

Leadership Transition: Sergio Ermotti to Step Down as UBS Boss in 2027

Sergio Ermotti, the current CEO of UBS, has announced plans to resign from his position in April 2027. Aleksandar Ivanovic, head of UBS's asset management, is reportedly one of the frontrunners to succeed Ermotti. The leadership transition is expected to impact UBS's strategic direction.

Sergio Ermotti, the CEO of UBS, is set to step down from his role in April 2027, according to reports by the Financial Times.

Aleksandar Ivanovic, currently the head of UBS's asset management, has emerged as a leading contender to succeed Ermotti as the company's top executive.

This expected leadership transition may significantly influence UBS's future strategic direction as it navigates the evolving global financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

