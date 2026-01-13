Leadership Transition: Sergio Ermotti to Step Down as UBS Boss in 2027

Sergio Ermotti, the CEO of UBS, is set to step down from his role in April 2027, according to reports by the Financial Times.

Aleksandar Ivanovic, currently the head of UBS's asset management, has emerged as a leading contender to succeed Ermotti as the company's top executive.

This expected leadership transition may significantly influence UBS's future strategic direction as it navigates the evolving global financial landscape.

