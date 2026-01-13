Arunachal Pradesh Blooms with First Commercial Floriculture Export

In a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh's agriculture sector, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the state's first consignment of commercial floriculture export has been sent to Guwahati, Assam. The shipment, comprising 2,000 Asiatic Lilium stems from Lower Subansiri district, earned Rs 1 lakh for local farmers.

This initiative was launched under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) to promote the cultivation of high-quality flowers suited to Arunachal Pradesh's diverse climates. "These blooms will soon reach major flower markets across India, marking a new chapter of prosperity for our farmers," Khandu stated.

In addition, the state has filed a Geographical Indication (GI) application for oranges from Upper Subansiri, aiming to promote Arunachal Pradesh's unique produce. Alongside these initiatives, the "Harvest of the Month" program was launched to recognize progressive farmers who have significantly contributed to the horticulture sector's growth.

