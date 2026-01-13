Gujarat Pioneers India's First State-Operated Bio-Safety Lab

In a landmark event for India's biotechnology sector, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for Gujarat's inaugural state-operated Bio-Safety Level-4 laboratory in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. The groundbreaking ceremony, attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia, marked a significant milestone in health security and research capabilities.

The new facility, to be built at a cost of Rs. 362 crore, will bolster India's defense against deadly pathogens and align with the nation's 'One Health Mission' aimed at preventing diseases transmitted from animals to humans. As the second high-level bio-containment lab in the country, it underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of science and technology as cornerstones of national development.

Amit Shah highlighted the exponential growth of India's biotechnology sector, revealing that the bio-economy expanded from $10 billion in 2014 to over $166 billion by 2024. The establishment of this lab signifies a step toward self-reliance in health security, eliminating dependency on foreign testing facilities and embodying the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in the health sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)