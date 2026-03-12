Left Menu

Empowering Generations: Adani Foundation's Swabhimaan Initiative

The Adani Foundation's Swabhimaan Initiative aims to empower one million women across India by providing them with skills, financial knowledge, and entrepreneurship training. Chairperson Priti Adani emphasized that empowering women invests in the future of generations. The initiative has already benefited over 4,500 women in Mumbai.

The Adani Foundation, under its Swabhimaan Initiative, has unveiled a plan to empower one million women across India, according to Chairperson Priti Adani. She highlighted how supporting a woman translates into investing in future generations, turning aspirations into tangible outcomes.

At the 'Swabhimaan: the Rise of S.H.E.' event, organized by the Adani Foundation in collaboration with Adani Electricity and Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), Priti Adani reminded attendees that women's empowerment is rooted in opportunity and capability-building, beyond mere charity.

The initiative, launched in 2022, aims to equip urban poor women with essential skills and financial literacy. It has already impacted over 4,500 women in Mumbai, with plans to expand to one lakh women in Maharashtra within the first year. These efforts highlight the foundational role of women in the progress of society.

