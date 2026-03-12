Left Menu

Decline in Avian Influenza Detected in Europe

Avian influenza detections in birds across Europe have declined following a peak during autumn and winter. EU health officials reported concerns over the virus, which is highly pathogenic and has affected both wild and domestic bird populations drastically. Some mammals also showed evidence of exposure.

Avian influenza detections in birds have started to decline across Europe after an alarming autumn and winter, where the virus circulated among waterfowl at its highest level in five years, according to EU health officials in a recent report.

The viral disease, known as bird flu, poses significant concerns for governments and the poultry industry due to its potential to devastate flocks, impact food prices, and increase the risk of a new pandemic.

Between late November and late February, European authorities recorded 406 bird flu outbreaks in domestic birds and 2,108 in wild birds. Although cases in domestic birds remained comparable to previous years, wild bird detections were notably higher, illustrating the severity of the recent peak season.

