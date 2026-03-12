Delhi Boosts Summer Water Supply with Strategic Action Plan

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to bolster its water supply for the forthcoming summer, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday. During a review meeting of the Summer Action Plan-2026 with Delhi Jal Board officials, Gupta emphasized the need for robust measures to prevent water shortages in the capital's neighborhoods.

Under the new plan, each assembly constituency will have tailored water supply schedules and tanker routes. Sensitive areas have been mapped for immediate response if water scarcity issues arise. Gupta highlighted that maximum water production from all city plants is a priority, as Delhi's current need is around 1,250 million gallons per day, while only about 1,000 million gallons are currently supplied.

Preventive steps include maintaining reservoirs and pipelines, ensuring a transparent tanker system, and implementing a driver mobile app for GPS tracking and efficient delivery. The DJB call center remains operational for public complaints. Gupta confirmed the deployment of over 900 tankers, with more available if needed to meet peak demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)