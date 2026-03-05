Trump Era Tariff Overhaul and Tech Giants' Energy Pledge Amidst Iran Conflict

A U.S. trade court judge has mandated that the Trump administration finalize goods entering the U.S. without assessing previously invalidated tariffs. This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling last month and could impact millions of shipments, with 19.2 million entries still awaiting tariff assessment.

On the military front, the U.S. Senate has backed President Trump's campaign against Iran, choosing not to advance a bipartisan resolution that would limit his war powers. The voting largely followed party lines, indicating strong Republican support for the airstrikes against Iran.

In another development, President Trump met with tech industry leaders to solidify the "Ratepayer Protection Pledge" aimed at curbing energy costs for consumers as AI data centers expand. This comes as discussions continue over the U.S.'s potential role in Iran following recent conflicts and geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)