U.S. Trade Court Orders Government to Refund Billions in Illegal Tariffs

A judge from the U.S. Court of International Trade has ordered the government to start issuing refunds for potentially billions of dollars in tariffs that were deemed illegally collected by the Supreme Court. The decision affects importers who have paid these tariffs and will also include interest on the refunds.

Judge Richard Eaton ordered that Customs and Border Protection expedite the process by finalizing entry costs without imposing tariffs, a practice known as liquidation. According to court records, Eaton emphasized the ease with which refunds should be processed, highlighting the agency's daily routine of liquidating entries and issuing refunds.

The scale of the task is unprecedented, with over 70 million entries potentially requiring manual review, according to Customs and Border Protection. The agency has requested up to four months to assess how best to execute these refunds. The directive stems from a lawsuit filed by Atmus Filtration, which claimed it paid $11 million in illegal tariffs.

