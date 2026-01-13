Left Menu

Indian Peacekeeper Makes History with UN Gender-Inclusive Award

Major Swathi Shanti Kumar, an Indian peacekeeper in South Sudan, has received the UN Secretary-General Award for her gender-inclusive project 'Equal Partners, Lasting Peace.' Her efforts have notably improved female engagement and trust within the local communities, demonstrating the importance of women's roles in peacebuilding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major Swathi Shanti Kumar, an Indian peacekeeper deployed in South Sudan, has earned a prestigious recognition for her groundbreaking project that emphasizes gender inclusivity. The United Nations Secretary-General honored her work on 'Equal Partners, Lasting Peace', which has significantly impacted local communities.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN publicly celebrated Kumar's accomplishment via social media, acknowledging her vital role in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Her achievement highlights the importance of female engagement teams in fostering trust and cooperation.

Kumar's initiative overcame initial hesitation among local women, gradually building relationships and distributing health kits. Her efforts have paved the way for women to voice their concerns and assume leadership roles, proving instrumental in South Sudan's peace process. India's substantial contribution to UN peacekeeping exemplifies a commitment to global peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

