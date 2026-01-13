Left Menu

French Farmers Protest Mercosur Deal in Tractor Convoy

French farmers drove tractors into Paris to protest against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, claiming it threatens local agriculture with unfair South American competition. Organized by the FNSEA union, demonstrations have been ongoing for months. Prime Minister Lecornu announced plans for fiscal measures to support farmers amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A convoy of French farmers drove tractors into Paris to protest against the controversial EU-Mercosur trade deal. They argue the agreement undermines local agriculture by introducing cheaper South American imports into the market. Organized by FNSEA, France's largest farm union, these protests come as tensions rise over the deal's implications on the agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu responded by instructing the agriculture minister to propose an 'emergency bill' addressing urgent issues like water and wolf attacks on herds. The government also plans to introduce fiscal measures to support farmers, though their implementation is contingent upon the adoption of the national budget.

Around 350 tractors participated in the protest, converging near iconic landmarks such as the Arc de Triomphe and continuing to the French parliament, where some farmers symbolically dumped potatoes. The Mercosur agreement, recently approved by most EU states, faces strong opposition from French farmers and political parties, further exacerbating farmers' dissatisfaction with economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

