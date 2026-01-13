Trump Questions Relevance of USMCA Trade Agreement
President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. does not require the USMCA trade agreement, stating that the deal holds no significant advantage for the United States, even though Canada is in favor of it. He labeled the trade agreement as irrelevant during his comments on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump declared that the United States does not need the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), emphasizing its lack of clear benefits to America.
On Tuesday, Trump remarked that while Canada wants the trade deal, it remains immaterial to the U.S. economic landscape.
In his statement, Trump underlined that the agreement offers no substantial advantage, thereby questioning its supposed relevance to the U.S. market.
(With inputs from agencies.)