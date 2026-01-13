Trump Questions Relevance of USMCA Trade Agreement

President Donald Trump declared that the United States does not need the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), emphasizing its lack of clear benefits to America.

On Tuesday, Trump remarked that while Canada wants the trade deal, it remains immaterial to the U.S. economic landscape.

In his statement, Trump underlined that the agreement offers no substantial advantage, thereby questioning its supposed relevance to the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)