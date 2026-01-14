Musk Extends Starlink to Iran Amid Internet Blackout

Elon Musk is extending an olive branch to Iran by offering free access to Starlink, amid the ongoing internet blackouts in the nation. The initiative, as reported by Bloomberg News, comes as Iran endures persistent restrictions on digital connectivity imposed by the government.

This latest move reflects Musk's commitment to using technology to foster open communication channels around the world. By deploying Starlink in areas facing severe internet disruptions, Musk and his team aim to bridge the communication gap and support free information flow.

The introduction of Starlink in restricted regions such as Iran highlights the potential role of satellite internet in circumventing governmental constraints on access to information. As digital connectivity becomes increasingly vital, this initiative could set a precedent for future technological interventions in similar scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)