Left Menu

Tractors in Paris: Farmers Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

French farmers converged in Paris to protest against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, deeming it harmful due to competition from cheaper South American imports. Led by major farm unions, they demand governmental concessions. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's measures have failed to quell the unrest, escalating tensions with farmers and opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 01:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 01:11 IST
Tractors in Paris: Farmers Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a robust demonstration of dissent, French farmers, backed by tractors, descended upon Paris on Tuesday, venting frustration against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. They argue that the deal jeopardizes local agriculture by fostering unfair competition with less expensive South American imports.

The protest, organized by the prominent farm union FNSEA, saw farmers from France, an EU agricultural giant, collaborate with peers across member states to express grievances against the trade pact. Despite Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's announcement of potential measures to address concerns, the agricultural community is unconvinced, opting to stage an overnight protest in Paris.

Farmers also planned additional demonstrations at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, igniting broader political friction as the Mercosur deal received backing from most EU member countries, excluding France. The tumult underscores significant strains in the agricultural sector, exemplified by protests under landmarks like the Eiffel Tower.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implications

Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implicati...

 Global
2
Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

 Global
3
Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

 Russian Federation
4
Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026