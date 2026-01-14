Tractors in Paris: Farmers Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

In a robust demonstration of dissent, French farmers, backed by tractors, descended upon Paris on Tuesday, venting frustration against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. They argue that the deal jeopardizes local agriculture by fostering unfair competition with less expensive South American imports.

The protest, organized by the prominent farm union FNSEA, saw farmers from France, an EU agricultural giant, collaborate with peers across member states to express grievances against the trade pact. Despite Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's announcement of potential measures to address concerns, the agricultural community is unconvinced, opting to stage an overnight protest in Paris.

Farmers also planned additional demonstrations at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, igniting broader political friction as the Mercosur deal received backing from most EU member countries, excluding France. The tumult underscores significant strains in the agricultural sector, exemplified by protests under landmarks like the Eiffel Tower.

