Maharashtra's Freedom of Religion Bill 2026: Balancing Belief and Law

The Maharashtra assembly took a decisive step Monday night, approving the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026. The legislation, aimed at preventing coercive religious conversions, includes severe penalties for violations, such as imprisonment up to seven years and fines. The Bill specifically targets conversions under the guise of marriage or through deceit.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the Bill's non-discriminatory nature, noting its intent to prevent forced conversions without targeting any specific religion. Fadnavis highlighted that this legislation aligns with similar laws across several Indian states, reinforcing its focus on upholding Article 25 of the Constitution.

Despite support from some opposition members, critics argued that the Bill could infringe on constitutional rights, igniting a heated legislative debate. The proposed measures, including notifying authorities before conversion, have raised concerns about potential overreach. Nevertheless, with its passage, the Bill aims to ensure religious conversions proceed lawfully and transparently.