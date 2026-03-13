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Maharashtra's Bold Move: Freedom of Religion Bill 2026

The Maharashtra government introduced the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, aiming to prohibit unlawful religious conversions via coercion, fraud, or inducement. The Bill specifies penalties for violations, including imprisonment and hefty fines. It follows similar legislation in other states and seeks to safeguard constitutional religious freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:35 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Freedom of Religion Bill 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The Devendra Fadnavis government has made a decisive move by introducing the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 in the state assembly. This legislation sets stringent measures to curtail religious conversions executed through coercion, fraud, inducement, or marriage.

Under the proposed law, individuals partaking in unlawful conversions, particularly on the pretext of marriage, face imprisonment for seven years and fines up to Rs 1 lakh. More severe penalties apply for violations involving minors, women, or members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes, with offenders facing up to ten years in prison and fines of Rs 5 lakh.

The Bill mandates that police officers register complaints of unlawful conversions. Minister of State for Home, Pankaj Bhoyar, highlighted the objective of the Bill is not only to protect the freedom of religion but also to deter coercive conversion practices. Maharashtra's move aligns with similar efforts by states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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