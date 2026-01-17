Left Menu

Priya Kapur Files Defamation Complaint Over Damaging Remarks

Priya Sachdeva Kapur has initiated a criminal defamation lawsuit against Mandhira Kapur Smith and another individual. The complaint alleges that a series of defamatory statements were made across various platforms, aiming to tarnish her reputation. Represented by Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, Kapur seeks legal recourse to address the alleged reputational damage.

Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant legal move, Priya Sachdeva Kapur has lodged a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur Smith, Sunjay Kapur's sister, and another individual. She asserts that they engaged in a sustained campaign to harm her reputation through false and damaging statements made across podcasts, social media platforms, and the media.

The complaint, presented to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, alleges that these statements include misleading narratives and personal attacks, deceptively presented as facts. The law firm representing Kapur, led by Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, argues this action constitutes criminal defamation under current legal standards.

The case was filed at Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, amid ongoing legal proceedings where Kapur seeks documents related to her divorce with the late Sunjay Kapur. Meanwhile, Mandhira Kapur Smith publicly questioned Kapur's actions, adding fuel to the intricate legal dispute. Kapur contends these public remarks further damage her standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

