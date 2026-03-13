Left Menu

The Resurgence of the Axis of Resistance

Shi'ite Muslim armed groups in Lebanon and Iraq, backed by Iran, are intensifying efforts in their conflict with the U.S. and Israel. This includes a major attack involving Hezbollah's rocket barrage and increased drone strikes by Iraqi militias. These actions showcase the ongoing threats despite prior setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:06 IST
The Resurgence of the Axis of Resistance

In the midst of escalating tensions, Shi'ite armed groups in Lebanon and Iraq are amplifying their military engagement against the United States and Israel. These Iran-backed factions, known collectively as the Axis of Resistance, are launching strategic attacks to assert their influence despite setbacks from conflicts in the region.

Hezbollah, alongside Iran's Revolutionary Guards, launched a significant attack on Israel, firing 200 rockets. Meanwhile, Iraqi Shi'ite fighters have increased drone and missile strikes on U.S. interests. Sources indicate a sustained momentum from these groups, showing their resilience and resolve in the ongoing conflict.

In Iraq, security officials report that Tehran-aligned factions continue to challenge U.S. presence by targeting energy projects and military bases. This persistence of the Axis of Resistance highlights their capability to exert geopolitical pressure, reinforcing Iran's strategic objectives despite international condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026