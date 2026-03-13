The Resurgence of the Axis of Resistance

In the midst of escalating tensions, Shi'ite armed groups in Lebanon and Iraq are amplifying their military engagement against the United States and Israel. These Iran-backed factions, known collectively as the Axis of Resistance, are launching strategic attacks to assert their influence despite setbacks from conflicts in the region.

Hezbollah, alongside Iran's Revolutionary Guards, launched a significant attack on Israel, firing 200 rockets. Meanwhile, Iraqi Shi'ite fighters have increased drone and missile strikes on U.S. interests. Sources indicate a sustained momentum from these groups, showing their resilience and resolve in the ongoing conflict.

In Iraq, security officials report that Tehran-aligned factions continue to challenge U.S. presence by targeting energy projects and military bases. This persistence of the Axis of Resistance highlights their capability to exert geopolitical pressure, reinforcing Iran's strategic objectives despite international condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)