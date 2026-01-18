Left Menu

Karnataka Shines in National Crop Insurance Rankings

The Karnataka government has been awarded a Certificate of Commendation by the Union agriculture ministry for securing the second rank among large states in implementing the PMFBY crop insurance scheme. The second position was achieved during the Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024-25 seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:48 IST
Karnataka Shines in National Crop Insurance Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government proudly announced on Sunday that it has received a commendation for its outstanding performance in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), a central crop insurance scheme.

The state has secured an impressive second place among large states for its execution during the Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024-25 seasons, as issued in a certificate from Muktanand Agrawal, CEO of PMFBY, and shared by the Chief Minister's Office.

The Union agriculture ministry praised Karnataka's efforts in delivering effective crop protection and financial security to farmers, highlighting the scheme's role in mitigating the risks of crop loss due to natural calamities, pests, and diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
2
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
3
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
4
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026