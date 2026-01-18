Karnataka Shines in National Crop Insurance Rankings

The Karnataka government proudly announced on Sunday that it has received a commendation for its outstanding performance in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), a central crop insurance scheme.

The state has secured an impressive second place among large states for its execution during the Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024-25 seasons, as issued in a certificate from Muktanand Agrawal, CEO of PMFBY, and shared by the Chief Minister's Office.

The Union agriculture ministry praised Karnataka's efforts in delivering effective crop protection and financial security to farmers, highlighting the scheme's role in mitigating the risks of crop loss due to natural calamities, pests, and diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)