Karnataka Triumphs: Top Performer in Crop Insurance Scheme

Karnataka proudly announced on Sunday that it has been awarded a Certificate of Commendation from the Union agriculture ministry, ranking second among large states for its implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), a central crop insurance scheme.

The award, shared by the chief minister's office, recognizes Karnataka's outstanding efforts in the Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024-25 seasons. The accolade, dated January 14, was issued by Muktanand Agrawal, CEO of PMFBY. The state's efficient execution of the scheme, which aids farmers by mitigating crop loss risks, was particularly commended.

During the 13th National Conference in Bengaluru on January 18, 2026, the Commissioner and the Director of Agriculture of Karnataka received the award. The scheme supports farmers with timely compensation for crop damages caused by natural calamities, pests, and diseases, while promoting modern agricultural practices.

