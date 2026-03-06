Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of diverse climate in India: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:29 IST
Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of diverse climate in India: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets in Turmoil: Factors Behind the Latest Fluctuations
Global Markets React to Middle East Conflict Amidst Oil Price Fluctuations
CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-China's decarbonisation plan takes cautious steps as world backtracks on climate