Refroid and Technavious Forge New Path for AI-Ready Data Centres

Refroid Technologies and Technavious Solutions have entered a strategic partnership to tackle the growing challenges faced by AI-ready data centres constrained by traditional cooling methods.

This collaboration will combine Refroid's advanced liquid cooling technologies with Technavious's expertise in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design to offer a validated 'Brick-to-Chip' infrastructure. Such solutions are essential as AI pushes computational densities to new heights.

The partnership aims to provide a comprehensive infrastructure roadmap, featuring innovations such as Hyperscale DLC Integration for data centres and self-contained Liquid Immersion Cooling Pods for enterprise edge nodes, thereby setting a global benchmark in thermal management for AI operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)