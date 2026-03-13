Left Menu

Refroid and Technavious Forge New Path for AI-Ready Data Centres

Refroid Technologies and Technavious Solutions have teamed up to create a 'Brick-to-Chip' infrastructure framework for AI-ready data centres, addressing the limitations of traditional air-cooled facilities. Their collaboration combines advanced liquid cooling and MEP design expertise, allowing for scalable, efficient, and reliable data centre operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:49 IST
Refroid and Technavious Forge New Path for AI-Ready Data Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Refroid Technologies and Technavious Solutions have entered a strategic partnership to tackle the growing challenges faced by AI-ready data centres constrained by traditional cooling methods.

This collaboration will combine Refroid's advanced liquid cooling technologies with Technavious's expertise in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design to offer a validated 'Brick-to-Chip' infrastructure. Such solutions are essential as AI pushes computational densities to new heights.

The partnership aims to provide a comprehensive infrastructure roadmap, featuring innovations such as Hyperscale DLC Integration for data centres and self-contained Liquid Immersion Cooling Pods for enterprise edge nodes, thereby setting a global benchmark in thermal management for AI operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026