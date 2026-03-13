Refroid and Technavious Forge New Path for AI-Ready Data Centres
Refroid Technologies and Technavious Solutions have teamed up to create a 'Brick-to-Chip' infrastructure framework for AI-ready data centres, addressing the limitations of traditional air-cooled facilities. Their collaboration combines advanced liquid cooling and MEP design expertise, allowing for scalable, efficient, and reliable data centre operations.
Refroid Technologies and Technavious Solutions have entered a strategic partnership to tackle the growing challenges faced by AI-ready data centres constrained by traditional cooling methods.
This collaboration will combine Refroid's advanced liquid cooling technologies with Technavious's expertise in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design to offer a validated 'Brick-to-Chip' infrastructure. Such solutions are essential as AI pushes computational densities to new heights.
The partnership aims to provide a comprehensive infrastructure roadmap, featuring innovations such as Hyperscale DLC Integration for data centres and self-contained Liquid Immersion Cooling Pods for enterprise edge nodes, thereby setting a global benchmark in thermal management for AI operations.
