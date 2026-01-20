Nitin Nabin Takes the Helm: PM Modi Hails New BJP Leadership

In a noteworthy development for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday heralded the appointment of Nitin Nabin as the party's national president, underscoring a moment of unity and transition within the BJP. Speaking at the party's headquarters in the national capital, Modi praised Nabin, emphasizing that his role as a leader extends beyond managing the party to fostering coordination among NDA allies.

The Prime Minister highlighted the coming 25 years as crucial for India's development, expressing his belief in Nabin's ability to enhance the BJP's legacy. "Our Nitin Nabin ji will carry forward the legacy of the BJP," Modi stated, emphasizing Nabin's connection to a generation experienced in both technological advancements and organizational work.

Modi also remarked on the BJP's unique governance model and recent electoral successes, asserting that the party continues to break traditional political trends by securing significant victories in various states. He reiterated the BJP's commitment to its ideals and credited previous party leaders for their pivotal roles in its growth. Nabin formally assumed his new role, amid a gathering of prominent BJP figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)