ReNew's Strategic Path: Leading India's Renewable Energy Revolution

Sumant Sinha, CEO of ReNew, outlines the company's strategic growth in India's renewable energy sector, emphasizing a smart and measured expansion. The company is focusing on solar manufacturing, green hydrogen, and data centers. The rising demand for power from AI and data centers further highlights the sector's growth potential.

Sumant Sinha, the Chief Executive Officer of ReNew, has expressed confidence in the expansive possibilities within India's renewable energy sector. Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Sinha detailed his company's approach to growth, emphasizing a 'smart and measured' strategy rather than an aggressive, all-at-once approach.

Sinha highlighted the increasing demand for power driven by AI and data centers, suggesting renewable energy could supply over 80% of such needs in the future. ReNew is continuing its work in clean energy generation, solar manufacturing, and exploring new areas like green hydrogen and data centers.

Pointing to the affordability and speed of renewable capacity installation, Sinha forecasted substantial growth, with India needing to expand its renewable capacity significantly by 2047. He stressed the long-term vision required to shift away from fossil fuels, recognizing it could take decades despite the rapid growth in renewables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

