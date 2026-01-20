Inpex's Bonaparte CCS Project: A New Chapter in Carbon Capture

Japan's Inpex is set to resubmit the environmental plan for its Bonaparte Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project off Australia's north coast, once new environmental laws are finalized. This announcement follows the project's withdrawal from public comment to accommodate pending legislative amendments.

Inpex remains committed to advancing the development and is in consultation with Australia's environment department to navigate the changes. No specific timeline has been set for resubmission on the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) portal.

The Bonaparte CCS project, which commenced preliminary engineering in April and gained major project status in July, has significant partnerships with TotalEnergies and Woodside Energy. Australia's CCS landscape is evolving, with 15 offshore permits awarded since 2022 and two operating onshore projects currently in place.

